Are Santa Monica Summer Concerts Out Of Control?
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] After Delay, California Congressman To Be Sworn In July 11 California U.S. Rep.-elect Jimmy Gomez is expected to finally join fellow Democrats in Washington on July 11 - five weeks after he won a special election to replace Xavier Becerra, now California's attorney general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aeropostale Files for bankruptcy?!
|35 min
|SummerBB8
|1
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|afriend
|109
|I HATE little dogs!
|21 hr
|doggito
|8
|Good Riddance Chris Paul
|Wed
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Johnny Depp
|Wed
|Rip Chen Picket
|6
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|1
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC