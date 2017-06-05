Annual LA Pride Festival to draw thousands to West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD >> Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on West Hollywood this weekend for the 47th annual LA Pride Festival, featuring carnival rides, games, exhibits, food and musical acts continuing throughout the weekend. The festival is billed as one of the nation's largest celebrations of the LGBTQ community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|4 min
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|1
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|Lake Forest sucks
|2
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|22 hr
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|23 hr
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|23 hr
|Adam W
|2
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Sat
|rickyruns82
|7
|Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he cou...
|Sat
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC