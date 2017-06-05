Annual LA Pride Festival to draw thou...

Annual LA Pride Festival to draw thousands to West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD >> Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on West Hollywood this weekend for the 47th annual LA Pride Festival, featuring carnival rides, games, exhibits, food and musical acts continuing throughout the weekend. The festival is billed as one of the nation's largest celebrations of the LGBTQ community.

