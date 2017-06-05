Annual Ball Raises $45,000 for Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation
This year's dancers were Evelyn Guerboian, financial officer of Atelier by Edward Avedis; SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati; Beth Hansler, national sales manager for Loews Hotel; Dr. Kimberly Petrick of Kaiser Permanente; Santa Monica Fire Chief Bill Walker and Santa Monica Police Chief Jacqueline A. Seabrooks. Dr. Petrick won the Mirror Ball Trophy for her "spirited Rumba," Foundation officials said.
