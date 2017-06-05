Annual Ball Raises $45,000 for Santa ...

Annual Ball Raises $45,000 for Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The LookOut news

This year's dancers were Evelyn Guerboian, financial officer of Atelier by Edward Avedis; SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati; Beth Hansler, national sales manager for Loews Hotel; Dr. Kimberly Petrick of Kaiser Permanente; Santa Monica Fire Chief Bill Walker and Santa Monica Police Chief Jacqueline A. Seabrooks. Dr. Petrick won the Mirror Ball Trophy for her "spirited Rumba," Foundation officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... 6 hr Yaya 1
Maxine waters 6 hr actorvet 4
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 9 hr whats putin know 1
80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ... 10 hr Gerald 1
Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T... 10 hr MysticArts Jacob 1
casula 11 hr tuba toofpaste 1
Review: Inglewood Lanes 11 hr INGLEWOOD LANES 22
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC