Adam West learned to embrace Batman r...

Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he couldn't shake

There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from Saturday, titled Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he couldn't shake. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

In this March 19, 2006 file photo, Burt Ward, left, and Adam West pose for photos while walking the red carpet prior to the TV Land Awards, in Santa Monica, Calif. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, West's family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88. FILE - In this May 29, 2015 file photo, a Batman costume worn by Adam West in the 1960s television show is on display next a Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve in "Superman IV" at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville, Ky.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

discocrisco

Since: Apr 08

3,240

Mission Viejo, CA

#1 Saturday
That sbow was so campy. RIP Adam West, we miss that show.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Round Table Pizza 4 min ROUND TABLE PIZZA 1
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 2 hr Lake Forest sucks 2
Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off... 22 hr Jean 1
WARNING about Inception Media Group 23 hr Suing Inception M... 1
WARNING about David Borshell 23 hr Adam W 2
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Sat rickyruns82 7
News Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,... Sat binaries 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,686,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC