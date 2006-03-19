Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he couldn't shake
There are 1 comment on the The Daily News-Record story from Saturday, titled Adam West learned to embrace Batman role he couldn't shake. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:
In this March 19, 2006 file photo, Burt Ward, left, and Adam West pose for photos while walking the red carpet prior to the TV Land Awards, in Santa Monica, Calif. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, West's family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88. FILE - In this May 29, 2015 file photo, a Batman costume worn by Adam West in the 1960s television show is on display next a Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve in "Superman IV" at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville, Ky.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
|
Since: Apr 08
3,240
|
#1 Saturday
That sbow was so campy. RIP Adam West, we miss that show.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Round Table Pizza
|4 min
|ROUND TABLE PIZZA
|1
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|Lake Forest sucks
|2
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|22 hr
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about Inception Media Group
|23 hr
|Suing Inception M...
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|23 hr
|Adam W
|2
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Sat
|rickyruns82
|7
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|Sat
|binaries
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC