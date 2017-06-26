Adam Levine hugs wife Behati Prinsloo after romantic meal
She Will Be Loved! Rocker Adam Levine gives his model wife Behati Prinsloo an affectionate hug as they step out together for a romantic meal They tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in 2014 and last year became first-time parents as they welcomed the birth of their adorable daughter Dusty Rose. And over the weekend, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo looked like besotted newlyweds as they stepped out for a lavish meal together in Santa Monica.
