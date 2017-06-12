A Summer of Aliens, Ships and a Conductorless Orchestra at Santa Monica Beach House
June 15, 2017 -- Experience the process of art making in its various forms during "Out of the Blue," a summer cultural series that kicks off next week at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica. The series -- which features a different artist working on-site each month -- includes a "conductorless orchestra," cardboard yachts and an alien on film, according to officials of the Beach=Culture Program run by the City.
