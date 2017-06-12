A Summer of Aliens, Ships and a Condu...

A Summer of Aliens, Ships and a Conductorless Orchestra at Santa Monica Beach House

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The LookOut news

June 15, 2017 -- Experience the process of art making in its various forms during "Out of the Blue," a summer cultural series that kicks off next week at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica. The series -- which features a different artist working on-site each month -- includes a "conductorless orchestra," cardboard yachts and an alien on film, according to officials of the Beach=Culture Program run by the City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13) 4 hr 567abc 22
teens steal lapd cars 6 hr adamanter 1
News South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi... 8 hr double foodie doggie 1
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... 9 hr lakers thru and thru 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr ThomasA 20,936
Review: Days Inn LAX Airport 15 hr DAYS INN LAX AIRPORT 1
Bass Player MISSING!!! Wed Rob-E-Rob 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 15 at 1:50PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,786,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC