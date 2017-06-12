A New All-Day Mediterranean Contender Joins the Ranks in Santa Monica
Publique , a new concept by the team behind Zinque, will take over the former Border Grill space in Santa Monica. Roving westside reporter Toddrickallen first caught wind of the restaurant in a design review that was confirmed with the posting of an ABC application in the window.
