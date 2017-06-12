12th Annual Santa Monica Internationa...

12th Annual Santa Monica International Teen Film Festival Screens Next Month

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The LookOut news

June 29, 2017 -- The 12th Annual Santa Monica International Teen Film Festival will showcase films by some of the world's best young filmmakers next month, City officials announced this week. The free festival -- which takes place Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9 -- will screen 35 short films selected from more than 700 submissions from the U.S. and foreign countries that include Hong Kong, Pakistan, India, Russia, Ireland, England, Iran, Thailand, Mexico and Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnny Depp 5 hr BestRedVest 7
Review: National Family Solutions 7 hr sarahb 1
Aeropostale Files for bankruptcy?! 9 hr SummerBB8 1
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 20 hr afriend 109
I HATE little dogs! Wed doggito 8
Good Riddance Chris Paul Wed lakers thru and thru 1
Bass Player MISSING!!! Jun 14 Anonymous 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,648 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC