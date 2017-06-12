12th Annual Santa Monica International Teen Film Festival Screens Next Month
June 29, 2017 -- The 12th Annual Santa Monica International Teen Film Festival will showcase films by some of the world's best young filmmakers next month, City officials announced this week. The free festival -- which takes place Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9 -- will screen 35 short films selected from more than 700 submissions from the U.S. and foreign countries that include Hong Kong, Pakistan, India, Russia, Ireland, England, Iran, Thailand, Mexico and Canada.
