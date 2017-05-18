Woman, 37, Ordered To Pay Back $130K,...

Woman, 37, Ordered To Pay Back $130K, Gets Jail Time For Breast Cancer Scam

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Woman, 37, Ordered To Pay Back $130K, Gets Jail Time For Breast Cancer Scam :acy Johnson, AKA Lacy Hall, was sentenced and remanded into custody to begin serving 180 days in county jail Report: United Airlines Could Buy Naming Rights For Memorial Coliseum The 15-year deal is worth north of $70 million, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Adam 21,032
Glenn Frey 14 hr Mark Rosenkranz 3
beware of phone tax scam Thu Maria 1
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) Thu Linda-Rosamond-CA 120
White Male Privilege Wed Ripper Savage 3
LOL at LAUSD Wed hey hey hay 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb May 16 Nunya 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC