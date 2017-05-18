West Hollywood installs two tiny park...

West Hollywood installs two tiny park spaces

The city has launched the latest of its new micro-parks with the installation of two tiny park spaces on the city's eastside. The first is located at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Gardner Street, adjacent to Astro Burger; the second is located across the street at the at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Vista Street, adjacent to Fatburger.

