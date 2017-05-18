Twilight Concert Series Returns to Sa...

Twilight Concert Series Returns to Santa Monica Pier With Warpaint, Eric Burdon

This year's Twilight Concert Series runs June 22 to Aug. 17 and features Warpaint, Eric Burdon and Miami Horror among others. The Twilight Concert Series will return to Santa Monica Pier this summer with a lineup that was just announced today.

