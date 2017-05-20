Top 5 cities with the worst #TrafficJ...

Top 5 cities with the worst #TrafficJams in America

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: USA Today

Top 5 cities with the worst #TrafficJams in America There are over 4 million Instagram posts containing the hashtags #Traffic, #TrafficSucks and #TrafficJam. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r3h3az Overcrowded roads clogged with cars are a fact of life in many cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr bayonne nj 21,037
my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com 14 hr unbelievable 1
Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher... Sun Miles 1
Glenn Frey Sun frez no like armpits 6
News Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal... Sat okrahomo 1
White Male Privilege Sat crazycat 8
United Healthcare in hot water May 20 American 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC