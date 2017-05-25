This Clever Indian-Mexican Mashup Ser...

This Clever Indian-Mexican Mashup Serves at a Hollywood Car Wash

Wind slowly past the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Cahuenga on a weekday evening in Hollywood, and one will undoubtedly spot the corner car wash. Behind that, just up the street towards the lights of Hollywood proper, is a smog shop and auto body repair joint, and just next to that is Indimex Eats , a quiet new Indian-Mexican fusion spot where chicken tikka masala fries and spiced lamb tacos come to play.

