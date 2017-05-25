This Clever Indian-Mexican Mashup Serves at a Hollywood Car Wash
Wind slowly past the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Cahuenga on a weekday evening in Hollywood, and one will undoubtedly spot the corner car wash. Behind that, just up the street towards the lights of Hollywood proper, is a smog shop and auto body repair joint, and just next to that is Indimex Eats , a quiet new Indian-Mexican fusion spot where chicken tikka masala fries and spiced lamb tacos come to play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,051
|Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ...
|May 10
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport...
|May 7
|Shane
|1
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr '17
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr '17
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Pump
|4
|why santa monica sucks (Nov '08)
|Mar '17
|Jonathon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC