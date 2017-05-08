The Pitch: How this tiny hovercraft could save lives
A hovercraft built by AirBoard, a San Mateo-based startup seeking to help search and rescue organizations save lives by giving them better access to areas that are hard to reach. Why it's cool: The hovering scooter is controlled like a Segway - you lean forward to accelerate, and lean back to stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|26 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|7 hr
|LEO 477
|65
|Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A...
|10 hr
|Hector
|1
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|11 hr
|Hector
|24
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|17 hr
|Anthony
|2
|Fight over parking spot leads to double shootin...
|20 hr
|yoshi
|1
|Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport...
|Sun
|Shane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC