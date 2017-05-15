TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Lifted to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. The Company's investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.
