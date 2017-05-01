Steak 'n Shake 'very close to opening...

Steak 'n Shake 'very close to opening' in Campbell

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Northern California's second Steak 'n Shake, a popular burger chain from the Midwest, is expected to open in Campbell in about a month, according to its owner. "We're very close to opening," said Daniel Leder, owner of the restaurant in Lloyd Square shopping center at 501 E. Campbell Ave. Daly City beat Campbell to the punch in opening the chain's first Northern California location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15) 7 hr Ronald 12
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 12 hr afriend 103
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 14 hr discreet 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Truth 20,989
William Legate Sun Jbull 1
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC