Steak 'n Shake 'very close to opening' in Campbell
Northern California's second Steak 'n Shake, a popular burger chain from the Midwest, is expected to open in Campbell in about a month, according to its owner. "We're very close to opening," said Daniel Leder, owner of the restaurant in Lloyd Square shopping center at 501 E. Campbell Ave. Daly City beat Campbell to the punch in opening the chain's first Northern California location.
