Steak 'n Shake 'very close to opening' in Campbell
Steak 'n Shake could open in Campbell very soon, according to its owner. When it opens, it will be the second location in the Bay Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|attkissonlawfirm
|20,990
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|14 hr
|Ronald
|12
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|20 hr
|afriend
|103
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|22 hr
|discreet
|1
|William Legate
|Sun
|Jbull
|1
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr 14
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC