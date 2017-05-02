Settlement averts what could have bee...

Settlement averts what could have been a costly Hollywood strike

Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A devastating strike that could have cost California's economy $200 million a week was avoided when Hollywood writers and producers reached a tentative, three-year contract agreement early Tuesday. For all the drama that went with the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers negotiations, at least one key element of the discussions seemed logically, absolutely necessary.

Comments made yesterday: 20,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,713

