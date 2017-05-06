Sellers, avoid a blindside: Know whet...

Sellers, avoid a blindside: Know whether your home is on one of these lists

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Ellen Alperstein received a generous offer for her 1905 Santa Monica beach cottage this year. Within days, the sale entered escrow, but then the deal fell apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This Google Doc scam is spreading fast and will... 59 min George 1
Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06) 12 hr Reality 9
News Former Porn Star Buck Angel Is On a Mission to ... 13 hr TerriB1 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
News May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15) 23 hr Well Well 16
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... 23 hr Well Well 3
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 04 at 5:42AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,467 • Total comments across all topics: 280,763,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC