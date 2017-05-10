Santa Monica's Homeless Population Hi...

Santa Monica's Homeless Population Highest in a Decade

Santa Monica's homeless population this year totaled 921 people, the largest number counted in a decade and a 26 percent jump over last year, according to the City's 2017 homeless count released Tuesday. The count -- conducted on Wednesday night January 25 -- reflects a significant increase that upends years of stagnant to declining numbers .

