Santa Monicaa s First Female Police Chief Announces Retirement
Jacqueline Seabrooks, who in 1982 became the first black female patrol officer with the Santa Monica Police Department and 30 years later became the agency's first woman chief, announced her retirement on Friday. Seabrooks' final day on the job will be September 30. The City says it will conduct a national search for her replacement and an interim chief will serve during that period.
