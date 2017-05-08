Santa Monica police chief announces r...

Santa Monica police chief announces retirement

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: LA Daily News

SANTA MONICA >> Santa Monica Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks has announced her retirement, ending a 36-year career in law enforcement. A national search will be conducted to find her successor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 2 hr LEO 477 65
Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A... 6 hr Hector 1
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 6 hr Hector 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Waikiki Vermin 21,013
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... 12 hr Anthony 2
News Fight over parking spot leads to double shootin... 16 hr yoshi 1
Impeachment 17 hr Not queer 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC