Santa Monica Park Stormwater Project ...

Santa Monica Park Stormwater Project to Be Unveiled Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The LookOut news

May 22, 2017 -- A more than $2 million stormwater project that will further Santa Monica's goal of "moving toward water self-sufficiency" will be unveiled at Los Amigos Park on Tuesday, City officials announced last week. A collaboration with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and the Metropolitan Water District , the new system captures stormwater from an existing storm drain line and stores it in a cistern below ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my-horny-bananna.tumblr.com 4 hr unbelievable 1
Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher... 20 hr Miles 1
Glenn Frey 21 hr frez no like armpits 6
News Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal... Sat okrahomo 1
White Male Privilege Sat crazycat 8
United Healthcare in hot water Sat American 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Ebby Steppach 21,035
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,178 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC