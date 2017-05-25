Santa Monica Nonprofit Puts Fear of Sharks in Perspective
By Jonathan Friedman Associate Editor May 26, 2017 -- As people enter the natural water, including Santa Monica Bay, this Memorial Day weekend, they might be doing it with a heightened fear of sharks. This fear is due to recent sightings that have caused some area beach closures and even an attack on a woman near San Clemente.
