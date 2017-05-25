Santa Monica Nonprofit Puts Fear of S...

Santa Monica Nonprofit Puts Fear of Sharks in Perspective

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The LookOut news

By Jonathan Friedman Associate Editor May 26, 2017 -- As people enter the natural water, including Santa Monica Bay, this Memorial Day weekend, they might be doing it with a heightened fear of sharks. This fear is due to recent sightings that have caused some area beach closures and even an attack on a woman near San Clemente.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 min Wanda Siskovitch 21,051
News Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ... May 10 Duke for Mayor 1
Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport... May 7 Shane 1
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr '17 Sergio East Nieves 1
The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D.... Apr '17 Newsroom_LA 2
Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Pump 4
why santa monica sucks (Nov '08) Mar '17 Jonathon 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,295,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC