Santa Monica-Malibu School District to Hire Local, Start Apprenticeship Program
A new pact with area trade council clears the way to hire residents and military veterans as workers and contractors, and will create an apprenticeship program for students, alumni and community members, officials from the Santa Monica-Malibu public school system said. The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education approved the Project Labor Agreement with the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council.
