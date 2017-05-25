Santa Monica-Malibu School District R...

Santa Monica-Malibu School District Receives Prime Bond Rating

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The LookOut news

May 25, 2017 -- The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District has received the highest credit rating from Moody's Investors Service, one of the top two bond credit rating agencies, district officials announced Thursday. The prime Aaa rating signifies that the district has "extremely strong" capacity to meet its financial commitments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scam Business: Booked Talent Casting Sunset Blvd 3 hr Dept of ed 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Army Vet 21,044
Los Angeles County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest... (Sep '16) 5 hr Jo jo 3
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 15 hr Friendly neighbor... 106
Venice Beach is the best beach in California 19 hr actorvet 1
Slop your Hogs real good God!!! 19 hr doG mnaDed lyHo i... 1
News San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08) 21 hr powerball win 201... 112
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC