Santa Monica-Malibu School District Receives Prime Bond Rating
May 25, 2017 -- The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District has received the highest credit rating from Moody's Investors Service, one of the top two bond credit rating agencies, district officials announced Thursday. The prime Aaa rating signifies that the district has "extremely strong" capacity to meet its financial commitments.
