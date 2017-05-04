Santa Monica-Malibu School District P...

Santa Monica-Malibu School District Parents to Get Glimpse at How Teens Party

Santa Monica and Malibu parents who might have been partiers back in the day will get a reality check on Saturday as they peak into "mock" prom and graduation parties supposedly infused with dangerous levels of drugs, alcohol and possibly sex. The 3rd annual #ItsTooEasy event hopes to prepare today's parents for the hard-partying-ways of some teens, and pre-teens.

