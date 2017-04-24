Santa Monica First Quarter Unemployment Reaches New Low
Santa Monica ended the first quarter of 2017 with an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent, according to preliminary statistics released by the California Employment Development Department . This was the lowest the unemployment rate has been at this point of the year since 2010, which is the earliest year data are immediately available.
