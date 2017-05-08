Santa Monica Fire Displaces 120 Tenan...

Santa Monica Fire Displaces 120 Tenants, Five Businesses

A fire that broke out Monday evening in a mixed-used project near Downtown Santa Monica temporarily displaced 120 tenants and closed down five ground-floor businesses, Fire Department officials said. Firefighters responding to a fire alarm triggered at the five-story building at 1447 Lincoln Boulevard found smoke coming from the subterranean garage, followed by a "loud, powerful explosion below street level," officials said.

