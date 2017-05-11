Santa Monica Downtown Community Plan:...

Santa Monica Downtown Community Plan: An Exercise in Balancing Priorities

In an exclusive interview with The Planning Report , Santa Monica City Manager Rick Cole and Director of Planning and Community Development David Martin sat down to discuss the recently released draft of the city's Downtown Community Plan . The plan seeks to find compromises that allow the city to increase housing supply, while respecting the livability and traffic considerations that led citizens to place Measure LV on the November ballot.

