Santa Monica Downtown Community Plan: An Exercise in Balancing Priorities
In an exclusive interview with The Planning Report , Santa Monica City Manager Rick Cole and Director of Planning and Community Development David Martin sat down to discuss the recently released draft of the city's Downtown Community Plan . The plan seeks to find compromises that allow the city to increase housing supply, while respecting the livability and traffic considerations that led citizens to place Measure LV on the November ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Planning Report.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools...
|4 hr
|firefighters
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|9 hr
|FBI Director
|26
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|9 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|9 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Review: Ciclii
|16 hr
|WilliamHood
|2
|Women need wives
|18 hr
|Diana
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC