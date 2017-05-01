Santa Monica City Pay and Benefits Cl...

Santa Monica City Pay and Benefits Climb at Double the Inflation Rate, New Data Shows

Employee pay and benefits at Santa Monica City Hall grew at more than double the rate of inflation for metropolitan Los Angeles since 2012, according to data released by a statewide watchdog group Monday. The data obtained by Transparent California through public information requests show the city's payroll costs climbed 16 percent in four years to reach more than $303 million in 2016.

