Santa Monica City Council Pushes for Dedicated Funding, Staff for Safer Streets

On Tuesday night, the Santa Monica City Council unanimously supported a motion calling for staff to bring back some options for a dedicated Vision Zero staff person and program-specific funding for safer streets in the city's upcoming budget. The motion, which was a direction to staff to come up with some potential actions to be decided on at a later date, included looking at revisiting the city's bike action plan and updating it, creating a dedicated staff person - or "Vision Zero Czar," as Councilmember Gleam Davis put it - in charge of taking a holistic view of Vision Zero implementation, addressing excessive speeding, and investing in infrastructure improvements and pilot projects aimed at street safety.

