Santa Clara County reports outbreak o...

Santa Clara County reports outbreak of norovirus

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Santa Clara County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed an outbreak of norovirus in schools around the county, forcing some elementary schools within its largest school district to cancel all non-instructional events for this week - and possibly beyond. The outbreak follows others that have occurred recently, including in Northern California's Yolo County, where at least 1,000 were sickened by norovirus this month, and other reports in Dublin and Santa Monica in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 47 min Ripper Savage 3
LOL at LAUSD 12 hr hey hey hay 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr LibHater 21,030
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb Tue Nunya 2
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... Tue susc99 1
Modeling Companies Tue Pietra 1
News Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ... May 10 Duke for Mayor 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC