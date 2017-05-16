Santa Clara County reports outbreak of norovirus

Santa Clara County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed an outbreak of norovirus in schools around the county, forcing some elementary schools within its largest school district to cancel all non-instructional events for this week - and possibly beyond. The outbreak follows others that have occurred recently, including in Northern California's Yolo County, where at least 1,000 were sickened by norovirus this month, and other reports in Dublin and Santa Monica in March.

