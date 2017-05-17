'Roseanne' show revival coming to television
The cast of "Roseanne" after acceptiong the Innovator award backstage at the 6th Annual "TV Land Awards" held at Barker Hangar on June 8, 2008 in Santa Monica, California. " We're rebooting 'Roseanne,' " ABC network president Channing Dungey confirmed Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|4 hr
|Ripper Savage
|3
|LOL at LAUSD
|16 hr
|hey hey hay
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|Tue
|Nunya
|2
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|Tue
|susc99
|1
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Pietra
|1
|Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ...
|May 10
|Duke for Mayor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC