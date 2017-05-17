'Roseanne' show revival coming to tel...

'Roseanne' show revival coming to television

The cast of "Roseanne" after acceptiong the Innovator award backstage at the 6th Annual "TV Land Awards" held at Barker Hangar on June 8, 2008 in Santa Monica, California. " We're rebooting 'Roseanne,' " ABC network president Channing Dungey confirmed Tuesday.

