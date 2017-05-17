'Roseanne' returning to ABC, Katy Per...

'Roseanne' returning to ABC, Katy Perry to join 'Idol'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glenn Frey 10 min right guard 2
White Male Privilege 9 hr Ripper Savage 3
LOL at LAUSD 21 hr hey hey hay 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed LibHater 21,030
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb Tue Nunya 2
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... Tue susc99 1
Modeling Companies Tue Pietra 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC