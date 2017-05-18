Rosario Dawson Discovers Cousin Dead In Los Angeles Home
The actress is grieving the loss of her cousin after she was found dead inside Dawson's home in Venice, California, where she was staying. As reported by E! News , Dawson made the shocking discovery last week while she was at home, finding her 26-year-old cousin unresponsive.
