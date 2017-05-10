Robertson Plaza Overhaul Means Bright New Food Future Along the Boulevard
Big, bold Robertson Plaza is getting a pricey new revamp soon, with a slew of new food and beverage names looking to make room on the ground floor. Among them is The Henry , a popular Sam Fox restaurant out of Phoenix, as well as Blue Bottle Coffee.
