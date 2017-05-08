Rent the Thom Mayne house featured in...

Rent the Thom Mayne house featured in 'Heat'

18 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

After cavalierly tearing down beloved Science Fiction writer Ray Bradbury's Cheviot Hills home and replacing it with a characteristically abstract single-family residence, Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne and his wife Blythe are moving on from their Santa Monica home of 30 years. As such, the couple is looking for a renter for the unconventional two-bedroom residence, which played a prominent role in Michael Mann's classic LA crime drama Heat .

