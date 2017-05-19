"Presidenta s Foreign Trip Has Santa Monica Ties
May 19, 2017 -- When Donald Trump makes his first speech in a foreign country as president on Sunday, he will be reading the words partially written by a Santa Monica High School alumnus. Stephen Miller, who graduated from Samohi in 2003, is the co-writer of Trump's planned speech in Saudi Arabia, according to various media reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
