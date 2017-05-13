Paula Poundstone shares playful insights, like "the entire...
Paula Poundstone needs a hug - so much so, in fact, that she's taken to hugging strangers in airports. She thinks you should give it a try, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|actorvet
|21,024
|Teeth Whitening
|2 hr
|jamme92
|1
|Feds raid Van Nuys printer supply company for i... (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Haim Gweta Roladi...
|72
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|16 hr
|Afriend
|105
|For undocumented immigrants, Mothera s Day rais...
|17 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Film Academy's Leader Exits, Renewing Concern A...
|20 hr
|Enslave Whitey
|1
|Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo...
|Sat
|Lenon At WarnerBros
|6
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC