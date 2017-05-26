Naked California sex offender arrested running around outside Aspen hotel

Aspen police arrested a naked man running around in front of a local hotel Wednesday morning who was later found to be a registered sex offender, according to a police report. Michael Quin Webber, 54, of Santa Monica, California, had white powder caked under his nose, told police he was seeing snakes and was charged with indecent exposure, according to the report and Aspen police Sgt.

