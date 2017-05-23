Moving Like Microbes on Santa Monica ...

Moving Like Microbes on Santa Monica Beach

19 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

In a performance and workshop on May 28, the Laboratory for Embodied Intelligences will channel microbial intelligence through human movement. Standing at the dawn of the Anthropocene era - which marks the sizable impact humans have had upon the Earth - it's easy to overestimate our role in the history of the universe.

