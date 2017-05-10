Movie Talk
In this Jan. 17, 2016, file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Schumer posted on Instagram Dec. 19, 2016, that she had bought the farm her family once owned as a gift for her father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|4 hr
|FBI Director
|26
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|4 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|4 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Review: Ciclii
|11 hr
|WilliamHood
|2
|Women need wives
|14 hr
|Diana
|1
|Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ...
|21 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC