More children being immunized in Yolo...

More children being immunized in Yolo County

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Democrat

New data from the state Department of Public Health shows that vaccination rates among Yolo County school children increased in the 2016-17 school year, the county announced. The Monday report shows that immunization rates among school children have exceeded the 95 percent threshold that is required to prevent outbreaks and the spread of communicable diseases for the first time in many years, according to Yolo County spokeswoman Beth Gabor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 1 hr American 11
News May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15) 1 hr American 13
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 1 hr Mark Of The Valley 104
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Mexico 20,991
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Mon discreet 1
William Legate Sun Jbull 1
Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin... Apr 14 Sergio East Nieves 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC