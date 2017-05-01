More children being immunized in Yolo County
New data from the state Department of Public Health shows that vaccination rates among Yolo County school children increased in the 2016-17 school year, the county announced. The Monday report shows that immunization rates among school children have exceeded the 95 percent threshold that is required to prevent outbreaks and the spread of communicable diseases for the first time in many years, according to Yolo County spokeswoman Beth Gabor.
