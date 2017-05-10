Maria Grazia Chiuri - s first cruise ...

Maria Grazia Chiuri - s first cruise collection for Dior show in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

The glamour of France's fashion industry hit Los Angeles Thursday as Dior lured a bevy of stars including Charlize Theron and Rihanna to the Santa Monica mountains for its latest runway show. The couture house's 2018 cruise collection presentation saw around 800 guests decamping to a remote reserve on the edge of the upscale suburb of Calabasas, home to Jennifer Lopez, the Kardashian-Jenners and much of Hollywood's A list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 1 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 116
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... 5 hr heavenbound 13
News Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ... 9 hr powermack 1
occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools... Thu firefighters 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... Thu FBI Director 26
Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro... Thu FBI Director 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 12 at 9:50AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC