Mar Vista Community Groups Urges Strong Effort to Blunt Impact of Santa Monica Airport Changes

May 16, 2017 -- With the consent decree for Santa Monica Airport ushering in changes that include a shortened runway, a bordering Westside community is gearing up for the potential impact with a call to head off any additional toxic emissions from idling aircraft. The Mar Vista Community Council has passed a motion urging the Los Angeles City Council to require the airport's eastern end of the runway be shortened by at least 1,000 feet to "help offset years of exposure to toxic air emissions" from aircraft operations.

