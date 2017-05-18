Man Arrested in Santa Monica Slaying

Man Arrested in Santa Monica Slaying

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Earlier this year, an 18-year-old man was found dead with a single gunshot to the head. On Friday, police announced his alleged killer had been arrested and charged with murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 13 min Liz 5
Glenn Frey 4 hr right guard 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Adam 21,032
beware of phone tax scam Thu Maria 1
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) Thu Linda-Rosamond-CA 120
LOL at LAUSD May 17 hey hey hay 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb May 16 Nunya 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC