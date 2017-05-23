LIVE Golden Boy Results From Santa Mo...

LIVE Golden Boy Results From Santa Monica, California

54 min ago Read more: Boxing Scene

In the opening bout of the Golden Boy Promotions card, junior welterweight Alfredo Escarcega Jr. dropped Rolando Padilla twice en route to a four round unanimous decision victory. The southpaw Escarcega dropped Padilla with a counter left hand to the head.

