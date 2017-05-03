Legendary Designer Gere Kavanaugh Is ...

Legendary Designer Gere Kavanaugh Is Nearing 90 and Still Creating Beautiful Things

Ask Gere Kavanaugh about her life spent in design, and the conversation may well cover ikat fabric from India, the finer points of teapot design, the iconic aesthetics of the 1984 L.A. Olympics, or any of the numerous artists and designers she has befriended or collaborated with, from acclaimed architect Frank Gehry to sculptor Ruth Asawa. For more than six decades, Kavanaugh has worked in just about every facet of design, from textiles, ceramics and color theory to furniture, lighting, retail interiors and exhibition design.

