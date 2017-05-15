Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish expect...

Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish expecting baby boy

In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Kevin Hart, right, and Eniko Parrish arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Hart and Parrish announced on May 14, 2017, that they are expecting their first child together.

