Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish expecting baby boy
In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Kevin Hart, right, and Eniko Parrish arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Hart and Parrish announced on May 14, 2017, that they are expecting their first child together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|White Male Privilege
|10 hr
|Lisa k
|1
|Coco Montoya Learned the Hard Truth From Blues ...
|May 10
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Steak N Shake burger joint offers fake passport...
|May 7
|Shane
|1
|Steak N Shake in Santa Monica rumored to Sellin...
|Apr '17
|Sergio East Nieves
|1
|The Woodland Hills Transient Crackdown L.A.P.D....
|Apr '17
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sean and Dana Peden - NEW TV SERIES!!!!! AMAZIN... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Pump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC